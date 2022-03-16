Now or never for the current corrupt

There is a final showdown between the current corrupt and Prime Minister Imran Khan. As predicted by the PM, the three heavyweights of corruption (Shahbaz Sharif, Zardari, Fazal) have teamed up. According to the President of the PML(N) ” It’s now or never “. Free and fair elections are being demanded ahead of schedule mainly because the noose is being tightened around their fatty necks. Both Shahbaz and Zardari are close to conviction after deploying all their delaying tactics while Maulana Fazal is a sitting duck with his assets much beyond his means. He has refused to appear before NAB (National Accountability Bureau) to explain the source of his wealth.

In the first free and fair elections of 1970 a massive fumigation of the corrupt took place in both wings of the country. Mujib’s Awami League, Bhutto’s People’s Party, Qayyum Khan’s Muslim League, Wali Khan’s National Awami Party, Maulana Mufti Mahmood’s Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam were big winners while the losers were Ayub Khan’s fake Muslim League and the Jamaat-e-Islami, while Maulana Bhashani abstained. Now after about half a century, the Sharifs control this Drama Muslim League, Zardari is leading the People’s Party and Fazal his father’s Jamiat, all loaded with ill-gotten unexplained wealth. If the motion of No-Confidence prevails the ‘Corruption Pandemic’ will get out of hand with dire consequences for the country.

There were no charges of financial corruption against Bhutto, Qayyum Khan, Wali Khan or Mufti Mahmood, but their heirs have sold their souls. The ‘Pandemic’ has already spread so deep that cure seems to be an impossible, uphill task. Political Dynasties have emerged despite the evident loot and plunder of the last four decades. The influence of the unscrupulous runs deep within important state institutions. Corruption has become a way of life. Mafias are in control who resist all attempts at reforms. Money laundering is rampant

Two banks have been fined for this menace (HBL $250 million, NBP $55 million). In the recent FATF review, the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was asked to convict the individuals involved in this crime that is robbing the nation of its meagre resources. Cases have been instituted against Shahbaz and Zardari where several illegal financial transactions have been reported. Reliance has been on adjournments to cause delays. The entire judicial process has been seriously strained. Common Law has failed to combat white collar crime, and financial corruption continues unabated with very little conviction of the corrupt.

Corruption followed by money laundering by the powerful has to be contained at all costs. It is time to focus on the people who have suffered at the hands of the imposed political players. Leadership calls for sacrifice, not exploitation of the masses as has been the case in the land of the pure. The nation’s flourish with purity of thought and action which tainted individuals are unable to deliver. Financial corruption has to be recognized as a pandemic and treated accordingly. Indeed, it is now or never for the current corrupt for a fresh start for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Unfortunately, in the land of the pure, financial crimes are not taken seriously. The judicial system is also not geared to handle such infringements. FATF has also pointed out these serious weaknesses in our legal system to combat financial irregularities committed mostly by the powerful and the influential. While there is hue and cry about the spiralling prices there is very little debate in Parliament about the deadly ‘corruption pandemic’ that threatens our financial future. In order to comply with the FATF action plan an autonomous body has been proposed by experts to address financial crimes. Focused organizations like NACTA (National Counter Terrorism Authority), and CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) have produced results. The scrouge of terrorism has been contained to a great extent. Terrorism is funded through black money mostly obtained through illegal means. Now the republic has to deal with financial terrorism. The corrupt stand exposed, they have to be weeded out for normalcy to return. The PM is valiantly fighting to nab the corrupt. Yes, another free and fair election is needed but not with the same tainted players in the political arena. After the failure of the no- trust motion, a new dawn of relief will be in the making.

