NATIONAL

UK graft watchdog secures access to frozen funds of Shehbaz

By INP
Shahbaz Sharif (C), the younger brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the head of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), waves to supporters during an election campaign meeting in Karachi on June 26, 2018. - Pakistan's forthcoming elections, scheduled for July 25, are expected to pit the PML-N against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by former cricketer Imran Khan. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON/LAHORE: New revelations have emerged in investigations of the National Crime Agency (NCA) into charges of money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif as the British dirty money watchdog secured production orders from a court to access the accounts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president in Barclays.

A report in a television channel said the agency secured the production orders from Southwark Crown Court in relation to his mortgage dealings with British property magnate Aneel Mussarat.

The court allowed the NCA to probe into the 15-year-old matter relating to the laundering of huge sums, permitting it access to the bank statements, details of the mortgage agreement and financial transactions related to the purchase of two luxury residences in central London neighbourhoods and loans Sharif secured in May 2005 with help from Mussarat.

The NCA request to the court said its request for production orders was in relation to funds that were subjected to 12-month Account Freezing Orders given in December 2019 by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to the NCA request, these funds totalling £677,307.14 are held across four bank accounts in HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Barclays. It claimed Sharif’s son Suleman Sharif is the joint owner of HSBC and Barclays accounts along with his father.

The application further said it suspects the remaining balance of the frozen funds is to be a recoverable property or intended by any person for use in unlawful conduct, since it is derived from the alleged criminal conduct and money laundering activity.

“So, the agency wants to determine if the funds consist, in part or full, of recoverable property. This application relates to a precise portion of the frozen funds worth GBP 315,000 derived from the sale proceeds of the Berkeley Street flat.”

The agency requested the court it believed the material would be of substantial value to the investigation. Without it, the case team will not be able to determine the true source of the frozen funds.

At this, the crown court granted access to the NCA to Sharif’s Barclays accounts.

Previous articleHearing in Paragon society case adjourned
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hearing in Paragon society case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday adjourned the hearing in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric calls on politicians to ‘exercise restraint’ in comments

ISLAMABAD: Prominent scholar and Wifaq ul-Madaris al-Arabia president Mufti Taqi Usmani Monday said it was shocking to even imagine how the Islamic rules and...
Read more
NATIONAL

India unsure of Russian arms to meet Pakistan, China threats

NEW DELHI: India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made weaponry amid US sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Father-son duo’ out to buy MPs’ conscience, claims Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday criticised the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership and questioned whether they were giving respect to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Factbox: Pakistan and India’s nuclear arsenals

ISLAMABAD: India's defence ministry on Friday said a missile had been "accidentally" fired into Pakistan after a "technical malfunction", putting the spotlight once again...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fire breaks out at Lahore shopping mall

LAHORE: A night-time fire at a posh shopping centre in a central Lahore neighbourhood was contained six hours after it broke out and the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan 38-1 at lunch after Australia post mammoth 556

KARACHI: Opener Abdullah Shafique was run out as Pakistan reached 38-1 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Karachi in...

‘Father-son duo’ out to buy MPs’ conscience, claims Qureshi

Factbox: Pakistan and India’s nuclear arsenals

Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.