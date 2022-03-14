Hearing in Paragon society case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday adjourned the hearing in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until March 30.

The brothers appeared before the court and marked their attendance. Two witnesses arranged by NAB, including one Dr Fareeha, recorded their statements in court.

Accountability Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk heard the case.

The NAB accused the Khawaja brothers of wrongfully gaining Rs18.2 million approximately from M/s Paragon City (Pvt.) Ltd. in their bank accounts and they failed to account for the illegal gains.

It said Saad, in order to achieve his nefarious designs and to disguise the origin of his illegitimate pecuniary benefits, established a proprietorship concern namely M/s Saadan Associates whereby he wrongfully gained an amount of Rs58 million from M/s Executive Builders, a proxy of Paragon City, in the last few years under the garb of services of consultancy.

Similarly, the bureau accused Salman of the same corrupt practice by establishing M/s KSR Associates and receiving Rs39 million from the M/s Executive Builders under the garb of consultancy services.

Other accused — Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia and Farhan Ali — allegedly owned the Paragon City.