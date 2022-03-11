Societal expectations

It is a well-heard sentence in our society “log kya kahain gay”. It means being influenced by negative peer pressure, which ends up in limiting your choices and not chasing your dreams just by considering what people will think or say.

A majority of people have come across this sentence in their lives whenever they are about to take some decision or make a choice. For example, you are about to start a part-time job or a small business to gain financial freedom during your academic years. However, you quit the decision by thinking about people’s opinions and judgement. You want a nose piercing but you will not go for it just by thinking that people will call it outdated.

We are influenced by people’s opinions in many of our life choices which should not be accepted at any cost. Negative peer pressure can affect your mental health. It is your life you must make choices and take chances that give you satisfaction. Do what you want until or unless it does not have any negative effect on society. We as a society need to change our mindset. Just don’t interfere in people’s life choices. Let them live their life peacefully. Your one negative compliment can have drastic effects on people’s mental health. Also, individually, we need to stop being influenced by others’ opinions about ourselves. We must respect each other’s choices. Enjoy your life and let others enjoy theirs.

NAWAL SARFRAZ

JAUHARABAD