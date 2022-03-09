NATIONAL

Indian man likely to meet his family in Pakistan after 74 years

By News Desk

Two brothers – Muhammad Siddique and Habib Khan – were separated during the 1947 cleaving of the Indian subcontinent.

Siddiqiue, 80, lives in Pakistan’s Faisalabad while Habib, 78, is in India.

Earlier in January, a video of them meeting for the first time in 75 years at the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, had gone viral on the internet.

According to a news outlet, the Pakistan High Commission has now issued a formal visa for Khan to come and meet his family in Pakistan.

“We are now waiting for the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs to furnish an NOC for Habib to cross the Attari-Wagah border,” said Siddique.

According to an agreement, which was drafted between Pakistan and India in 2012, senior citizens above the age of 65 can secure travel visas to cross the border via the Attari-Wagah pipeline.

News Desk

