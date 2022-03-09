Petroleum Division’s DG tenders resignation due to ‘arrogance of babus’

ISLAMABAD: The Director General (DG) (Liquefied Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas) of the Petroleum Division has tendered resignation from the service on account of alleged ‘non-conducive working environment.’

According to the details, DG (LNG/LPG) Nawaz Ahmad Virk submitted resignation from the service on March 7, 2022 and forwarded the copy of his resignation to the Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Establishment Division & Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister for its early acceptance.

Nawaz Ahmad, in his resignation, stated that he had decided to tender resignation due to “the arrogant attitude” of the top bureaucrats and their “inhuman treatment towards subordinate officers”.

Moreover, the DG said in his resignation that tolerance for logic and acceptance of reasoning was missing in attitude of the top babus while salary and compensation was not commensurate with his skills, efforts and responsibilities.

He said that continuous effort demanded workload without adequate human resources and administrative support, while no legal, financial and commercial professionals were employed to deal with very innovative and knowledge demanding LNG supply chain.

He said that these “major reasons became the basis for submission of resignation from service”. He said that lack of permanent officers (deputed from other departments as a stopgap arrangement without relevant knowledge and expertise) and lack of required equipment that constantly impede efficient disposal of official work.

“After 21 years of work experience (nearly 20 years in government service), the undersigned has no option but to submit resignation from service to get rid of stressful working environment [to help] avoid facing any such shouting behaviour from senior bureaucrats in future and protect my dignity as an honest and highly educated professional,” said a copy of resignation of the DG (LNG/LPG), Petroleum Division.

A spokesman of the petroleum division was also contacted to get the stance of the petroleum division, however, he did not respond over the resignation.