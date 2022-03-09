NATIONAL

Patwar Khanas in 36 districts, 145 tehsils of Punjab shifted to govt buildings: Babar Hayat

By Staff Report
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that Patwar Khanas in 36 districts and 145 tehsils across the province have been shifted in government buildings.

These Patwar Khanas were being adorned with state-of-the-art digital facilities in the style of Dhai Marakaz Malls to give maximum benefits to the general public.

This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday. Secretary Revenue Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Director Punjab Land Record Authority Nadeem Abbas Bhangu, Deputy Secretary Roman Barwana and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lahore Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 163 Patwar Khanas of
Lahore district have been shifted to government buildings and Computers have also been provided in these Patwar Khanas.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that the Board of Revenue mission is to provide transparent revenue services in 36 districts of the province. He directed the administration to start government services in the remaining 15 under construction Patwar Khanas of district Lahore by completing this month.

The senior member Board of Revenue said that Patwar Khanas of Lahore district would be linked with the modern cadastre system. In this way, all the information related to revenue would be available at one click of a button, which will help in keeping the revenue records in a systematic
manner as well as facilitating the public and completely preventing revenue fraud, he added.

Staff Report

