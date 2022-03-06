NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of APHC leader in IIOJK

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly
arrest of Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by Indian
occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release, Pakistan said arbitrary
arrests of Hurriyat leaders, political activists, human rights defenders,
and civil society members on orchestrated charges manifestly reflected
India’s frustration at the freedom struggle by the Kashmiri people that
continued unfazed despite increasing intimidation, harassment and reprisal
attacks by the occupation forces. Almost the entire Kashmiri leadership
including Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and
Aasiya Andrabi were either detained in crowded jails in India or under house
arrest on made-up charges.

He said the relentless witch-hunt of Hurriyat leaders and political
activists by the Hindutva driven RSS-BJP dispensation on motivated
allegations and their persecution on fictitious charges under draconian laws
was in clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General
Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law.

Regrettably, the Indian occupation forces were yet to be held accountable
for the death of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir
Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested last year on trumped up
charges under the oppressive Public Safety Act in IIOJK and remained under
illegal Indian custody till the time of his death despite his worsening
health condition, he added.

The spokesperson maintained that India must remember that no amount of
systematic brutality, unbridled use of force and atrocious clamp-downs
against Kashmiri leadership will suppress the Kashmir freedom movement nor
would it delude the world into accepting India’s false claims of ‘normalcy’
in the IIOJK and portraying itself as a victim of terrorism.

He said, “Pakistan calls upon the international community to compel India to
abjure its policy of state-terrorism in IIOJK and immediately release all
arbitrarily arrested Kashmiri political leaders and activists including
Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.”

Previous articleNo-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has directed members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to his party to avoid travelling abroad ahead of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM should beware of advisers misleading him, creating gulf between him, media: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has urged the Prime Minister to beware of his advisors who are misleading him and creating a gulf between...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK PM announces to hold LB polls in July this year

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming local body...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Bring it on’: PM dares opposition to table no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said a clique of dacoits who had plundered the country, has now gathered to save their skins by...
Read more
NATIONAL

NUMS’ scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3 using biotechnology

RAWALPINDI: National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) scientist Dr Waseem Safdar has made a breakthrough by developing a  cheaper alternative of Omeg-3 fatty acids...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP’s long march: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AJK PM announces to hold LB polls in July this year

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming local body...

‘Bring it on’: PM dares opposition to table no-confidence motion

NUMS’ scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3 using biotechnology

Sindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP’s long march: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.