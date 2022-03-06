Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of APHC leader in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly

arrest of Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by Indian

occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release, Pakistan said arbitrary

arrests of Hurriyat leaders, political activists, human rights defenders,

and civil society members on orchestrated charges manifestly reflected

India’s frustration at the freedom struggle by the Kashmiri people that

continued unfazed despite increasing intimidation, harassment and reprisal

attacks by the occupation forces. Almost the entire Kashmiri leadership

including Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and

Aasiya Andrabi were either detained in crowded jails in India or under house

arrest on made-up charges.

He said the relentless witch-hunt of Hurriyat leaders and political

activists by the Hindutva driven RSS-BJP dispensation on motivated

allegations and their persecution on fictitious charges under draconian laws

was in clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General

Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law.

Regrettably, the Indian occupation forces were yet to be held accountable

for the death of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir

Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested last year on trumped up

charges under the oppressive Public Safety Act in IIOJK and remained under

illegal Indian custody till the time of his death despite his worsening

health condition, he added.

The spokesperson maintained that India must remember that no amount of

systematic brutality, unbridled use of force and atrocious clamp-downs

against Kashmiri leadership will suppress the Kashmir freedom movement nor

would it delude the world into accepting India’s false claims of ‘normalcy’

in the IIOJK and portraying itself as a victim of terrorism.

He said, “Pakistan calls upon the international community to compel India to

abjure its policy of state-terrorism in IIOJK and immediately release all

arbitrarily arrested Kashmiri political leaders and activists including

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.”