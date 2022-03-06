NATIONAL

No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad

By Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President
Shehbaz Sharif has directed members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to his party to avoid travelling abroad ahead of the no-trust move against the incumbent
government.

According to sources privy to the development, the PML-N president has asked
MNAs to remain in the country as the no-trust move is about to be tabled
before the National Assembly.

The sources quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that a conspiracy has been
hatched to send MNAs out of the country on official visits. “All party MNAs
should ensure their presence in the country,” they said.

Previous articlePM should beware of advisers misleading him, creating gulf between him, media: Parvez Elahi
Agencies

