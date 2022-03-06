No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President

Shehbaz Sharif has directed members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to his party to avoid travelling abroad ahead of the no-trust move against the incumbent

government.

According to sources privy to the development, the PML-N president has asked

MNAs to remain in the country as the no-trust move is about to be tabled

before the National Assembly.

The sources quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that a conspiracy has been

hatched to send MNAs out of the country on official visits. “All party MNAs

should ensure their presence in the country,” they said.