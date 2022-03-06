No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif bars PML-N MNAs from traveling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President
Shehbaz Sharif has directed members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to his party to avoid travelling abroad ahead of the no-trust move against the incumbent
government.
According to sources privy to the development, the PML-N president has asked
MNAs to remain in the country as the no-trust move is about to be tabled
before the National Assembly.
The sources quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that a conspiracy has been
hatched to send MNAs out of the country on official visits. “All party MNAs
should ensure their presence in the country,” they said.