NUMS’ scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3 using biotechnology

RAWALPINDI: National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) scientist Dr Waseem Safdar has made a breakthrough by developing a cheaper alternative of Omeg-3 fatty acids in “microalgae” which being a vital health supplement, will become affordable for the masses following its commercial production in near future.

In context of the present COVID-19 Pandemic, omega-3 supplements from microalgae may be used as supplement due to its anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory properties, said Dr. Safdar, who is working on a three-year project funded by the Higher Education Commission and holds a PhD in Food Biotechnology, Chinese Jiangnan University, Wuxi, Jiangsu.

His methodology for the production of Omega-3 fatty acids has no post-harvest treatment, sea contamination or unpleasant flavor and has high oxidative stability. According to Dr. Safdar, microalgae can be used for producing two types of oil ; one can be used for producing medicines by the pharmaceutical industry while the other (saturated fatty acids) for bio fuel production.

Dr. Safdar said that in view of depleting water resources across the globe, scientists around the world have turned their attention to microalgae as this is a useful resource to decontaminate waste-water into fresh water. Besides this, there are 25 to 30 per cent omega 3 fatty acids in 100 grams of microalgae which can be grown in fresh as well as sea water.

The NUMS scientist is specifically working to enhance production of omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) and develop omega-3 supplementsrich in Eicosapentaenoic Aacid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) at low cost as these are among the most nutritionally important food constituents. Omega-3 PUFA are considered important for good health and are known as essential fatty acids as human body does not have enzymes to synthesize them.

Commercially available fish oil supplements provide significant health benefits for treating arrhythmia, high blood pressure, stroke and other cardiac diseases. Since supplements high cost, typical undesirable fish smell and flavor, susceptibility to oxidative degradation and sea contamination reduces its acceptability, other alternative sources like plants, fungi and microalgae, can be highly popular.

This NUMS research project also falls in priority areas of national interest for “Nutrition and Human Capital” as in Pakistan health has a vital role in socioeconomic progress as food and its supplements need to be given special attention to combat diet related chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and inflammatory disorders, he added.