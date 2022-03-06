NATIONAL

NUMS’ scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3 using biotechnology

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) scientist Dr Waseem Safdar has made a breakthrough by developing a  cheaper alternative of Omeg-3 fatty acids in “microalgae”  which being a vital health supplement, will become affordable for the masses following its commercial production in near future.

In context of the present COVID-19 Pandemic, omega-3 supplements from microalgae may be used as supplement due to its anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory properties, said Dr. Safdar, who is working on a three-year project funded by the Higher Education Commission and  holds a PhD in Food Biotechnology, Chinese Jiangnan University, Wuxi, Jiangsu.

His methodology for the production of Omega-3 fatty acids has no post-harvest treatment, sea contamination or unpleasant flavor and has high oxidative stability. According to Dr. Safdar, microalgae can be used for producing two types of oil ; one  can be used  for producing medicines by the pharmaceutical industry while the other (saturated fatty acids) for bio fuel production.

Dr. Safdar said that in view of depleting  water resources across the globe, scientists around the world have turned their attention to microalgae as this is a useful resource to decontaminate waste-water  into fresh water. Besides this, there are 25 to 30 per cent omega 3 fatty acids in 100 grams of microalgae which can be grown in fresh as well as  sea water.

The NUMS scientist is specifically working to enhance production of omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) and develop omega-3 supplementsrich in Eicosapentaenoic Aacid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) at low cost as these are among the most nutritionally important food constituents. Omega-3 PUFA are considered important for good health and  are known as essential fatty acids as human body does not have enzymes to synthesize them.

Commercially available fish oil supplements provide significant health benefits for treating arrhythmia, high blood pressure, stroke and other cardiac diseases. Since supplements  high cost, typical undesirable fish smell and flavor, susceptibility to oxidative degradation and sea contamination reduces its acceptability, other alternative sources like plants, fungi and microalgae, can be highly popular. 

This NUMS research project also falls in priority areas of national interest for “Nutrition and Human Capital” as in Pakistan health has a vital role in socioeconomic progress as food and its supplements need to be given special attention to combat diet related chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and inflammatory disorders, he added. 

Previous articleSindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP’s long march: Fawad
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP’s long march: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan hits mark of 100mn people fully vaccinated against Covid

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday announced it hit the landmark of fully immunising 100 million people against coronavirus. "Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive....
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to address public meeting in Vehari: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address large public meetings in the Melsi district of Vehari as part of his public contact campaign, Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s aides responsible for driving wedges between government, press: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi accused certain advisers of the prime minister of causing a rift between the government and the press, advising...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP turncoats paving way to return to parent party

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders who had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) just before the general elections in 2018 but lost their seats...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road accident leaves 6 killed, 15 injured in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Punjab on Sunday, media reported. The accident happened when a passenger...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

KP inks MoUs worth $8bn during Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed 44 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth $8 billion with foreign investment companies during Dubai Expo. The 9th Board meeting...

China dominate day two of Winter Paralympics

Pakistan hits mark of 100mn people fully vaccinated against Covid

PM to address public meeting in Vehari: Farrukh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.