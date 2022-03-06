NATIONAL

Opposition’s claims, deadlines against govt bite the dust: Fawad

By News Desk
APP44-08 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing the book launching ceremony of " Imran Khan Aur Naya Pakistan" . APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said all the towering claims made and the deadlines given against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the opposition parties had failed.

“Fazl-ur-Rehman’s 48 hours and Bilawal’s five days proved as a wooden horse,” the minister said on his Twitter handle.

Fawad expressed confidence that in the next week the opposition including its movement would be ‘back to their homes after seeing the results contrary to their tall claims about the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would be on’ important visits’ after the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the minister dared the opposition to bring the no-confidence motion even against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, if had the courage.

Sharing a television ticker that the opposition would first bring no-trust move against the Speaker National Assembly, not the Prime Minister, Fawad said the opposition had been asked earlier that it (no-confidence motion against the PM) would not be possible for it.

The minister asked the opposition to come to the arena and prove its strength without any excuse about Umpire’s neutrality.

He further added the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilizing in the province, on the PPP’s long march led by Bilawal Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.

Previous articleIndia beats Sri Lanka by innings and 222 runs in first test
Next articleNUMS’ scientist makes breakthrough by developing much cheaper source of Omega-3 using biotechnology
