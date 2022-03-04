Perils of alliance

Despite its geo-economic shift, Pakistan is at the epicentre of a regional geopolitical earthquake. The shifting sands of regional geopolitics push Pakistan to the central stage of new regional reality; a new power arrangement in the region will create serious challenges for the country.

After dissociating itself from crisis-based relations with great powers and exploring the economic realm for engagement, Pakistan has embraced a new doctrinal shift which gives commerce, trade and regional connectivity prime importance. But changing regional geopolitics creates a stumbling block for Pakistan to realize its economic potential and keep distance from bloc politics as it has strategically bruised the country for years, inflicting political and economic shock.

Pakistan’s tortured relations with the USA seem to have reached the cusp of disengagement. An eroding world order, emerging great-powers challenges, unfolding ecological disaster, and advancing technological development have drastically changed US foreign policy priorities. Now Pakistan is no longer a strategic partner of the USA in the region to counter China, while India is cozying up with the USA and collaborating in defence that enables New Dehli to modernize its military. Certainly, it increases Pakistan’s defence burden, thereby risking the country’s geo-economic policy and making it a security state aiming to build an impregnable defence against the adversary.

Keeping in view India’s conventional superiority and its advancing arms development with the help of the USA, Pakistan again creeps in an arms race that will consume much of its energy, obstructing its socio-economic progress. What policy Pakistan chalks out is influenced by regional geopolitical developments. India’s regional outreach compels Pakistan to formulate counter-policy approaches in order to neutralize the enemy’s aggressive behaviour. Besides this, war crimes by Indian troops in Kashmir is another complication that never allows Pakistan to shift its focus on internal issues.

Given the Indo-US strategic partnership, Pakistan falls short to ensure full spectrum deterrence. The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between the USA and India is a new bilateral defence agreement that allows India to get access to the USA’s most sophisticated military weapons and provides the Indian military with geospatial information, which is extremely accurate to launch missiles against the enemy country.

Of all security threats, Indo-US strategic bonhomie is the gravest security challenge for Pakistan. It threatens Pakistan’s territorial integrity and national cohesion. India will try to exploit all internal faultlines to demoralize the nation. Therefore, Pakistan needs to discuss its concerns with the USA through diplomatic channels. Perhaps if Pakistan does not serve the US strategic interests against China, exploring other avenues for engagement will reduce the trust deficit between both countries

Despite knowing the potential danger of India’s military advancement, the USA is disdainfully feeding the very source of instability in the region. The more the USA arms India, the greater the instability that occurs in the region which endangers regional peace and stability. India’s military advancement is not only a threat for Pakistan, but for the whole region.

It is obvious that the USA intends to build a potential strategic partner against China, but it also awfully shatters the regional balance of power and spursthe arms race. By aligning with the USA, India strives to cash in on the opportunity to be the regional hegemon. It increases the risk of confrontation.

Perhaps, the USA strategically encircles China through creating a ring of regional alliance, but arming aggressive countries like India with advanced military technology would be against the USA’s own interest in the long run. Once India’s power grows to the level of a great power, it will become difficult for the USA to tame it. And also, but for now, India is too big to be used by the USA against China in the region. Just because India has territorial disputes or strategically is on a collision course with China does not mean it will fight the US war in the region. But India tries to build its own military by exploiting the US strategic needs of the time.

As India increases its military power, it becomes the sick man of Asia. It tries to have a finger in every strategic pie in the region. It is neither in the US interest, nor is it in the interest of any other country to disrupt the strategic balance of the region. Almost all countries in the region feel threatened by an emerging rogue regional master, which endeavours to establish its own regional order by lording over it.

The fallout of US partnership with India is visible. After estimating its place in US strategic calculus, India has illegally occupied the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir by discarding its special status. Notwithstanding human rights is the central plank of US foreign policy, India’s naked aggression in the Kashmir valley is shrugged off by the international community in general, and the USA in particular. Similarly, the Pulwama/Balakot crisis is another illustration of how India is encouraged by US partnership to use aggression.

With the view to bring Pakistan to strategic terms in Kashmir, India will apply all possible tactics and seize every opportunity which emerges from shifting global power dynamics. India operates with impunity from global multilateral forums and powerful countries because the USA needs India in this critical juncture to manage great powers, so it serves India’s strategic exigency to mount its aggression against Pakistan and make its Kashmir occupation a fait accompli.

