SC takes notice of Rs3.5tr tax revenue claims stuck in litigation

The Supreme Court (SC) has taken notice of a media report, which had revealed that about Rs3.5 trillion of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax revenue claims are stuck in litigations, and directed the FBR to submit a report on the veracity of the information mentioned in the news report through the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) office within a week, Express Tribune reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the news report had revealed the details of the pending litigation at different forums and the same data was shared in the meeting presided by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on February 22.

According to the details, around 80 percent of FBR’s tax revenue claims are pending at internal forums of the tax collection body, such as the collector commissioners and appellate tribunals.

Moreover, until January 25, a total of 90,426 tax cases were pending at different forums wherein Rs3,303,740 million revenue claims were involved.

Of the Rs3.5 trillion, Rs2,556 billion tax claims were pending at appellate tribunals and collector commissioners. A total of 58,937 matters were pending in appellate tribunals wherein Rs950 billion tax revenue was involved; 19,523 cases were pending in collector commissioners in which Rs1,606 billion tax revenue was claimed by the FBR.

“Around Rs410 billion of tax revenue claims are stuck in superior courts.” A total of 2,959 cases were pending in the Supreme Court wherein Rs72.208 billion tax revenue was involved. Up to 1,298 FBR cases were pending in the IHC in which Rs232.66 billion tax claims were involved.