NATIONAL

SC takes notice of Rs3.5tr tax revenue claims stuck in litigation

By News Desk

The Supreme Court (SC) has taken notice of a media report, which had revealed that about Rs3.5 trillion of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax revenue claims are stuck in litigations, and directed the FBR to submit a report on the veracity of the information mentioned in the news report through the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) office within a week, Express Tribune reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the news report had revealed the details of the pending litigation at different forums and the same data was shared in the meeting presided by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on February 22.

According to the details, around 80 percent of FBR’s tax revenue claims are pending at internal forums of the tax collection body, such as the collector commissioners and appellate tribunals.

Moreover, until January 25, a total of 90,426 tax cases were pending at different forums wherein Rs3,303,740 million revenue claims were involved.

Of the Rs3.5 trillion, Rs2,556 billion tax claims were pending at appellate tribunals and collector commissioners. A total of 58,937 matters were pending in appellate tribunals wherein Rs950 billion tax revenue was involved; 19,523 cases were pending in collector commissioners in which Rs1,606 billion tax revenue was claimed by the FBR.

“Around Rs410 billion of tax revenue claims are stuck in superior courts.” A total of 2,959 cases were pending in the Supreme Court wherein Rs72.208 billion tax revenue was involved. Up to 1,298 FBR cases were pending in the IHC in which Rs232.66 billion tax claims were involved.

Previous articlePerils of alliance
Next articleUAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AEMEND rejects ‘illegal, unconstitutional’ PECA ordinance

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), in its annual session, completely reject the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), declaring...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

LAHORE: Cabinet Committee jointly chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the Corona situation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Peshawar blast and also talked about the security provided to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Church leaders shocked, grieved by Peshawar mosque attack

LAHORE: The leaderships of the Church of Pakistan and the global Anglican Communion have condemned the suicide attack in Peshawar, terming it yet another...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to go after terrorists behind Peshawar attack with ‘full force’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the terrorist attack in a Peshawar mosque, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government has “all the information...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament...

Cabinet Committee reviews Corona situation in Punjab, measures taken for its prevention

PM Imran Khan briefed on Peshawar attack

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.