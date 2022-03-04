Over 1.90 lakh acres state land worth Rs. 476.43b retrieved across Punjab: Babar Hayat

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land worth Rs.476.43 billion has been retrieved across the province.

Presided over a meeting here on Friday, he said during the last two years, historic institutional reforms were implemented in the BOR to ensure transparency and prompt service delivery to the people at their doorstep.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that more than five thousand Dhai Marakz Mall have been established at Patwar circle mouza level to make the process of transfer of record and transfer of property for public convenience and by the next six weeks about eight thousand Dhai Marakz Mall would be made functional.

He further said the BOR has taken a revolutionary step through Revenue Awami Khidmat at tehsil and district level regarding the services related to revenue under one roof to facilitate people making the presence of deputy commissioners along with all the relevant revenue officers and staff.

The SMBR told that so far 168316 applications were received in Awami Khidmat and among them 163953 applications have been disposed of. He said rectification of record, issuance of fard and domicile certificates were

also being issued in all the 36 district and also at the tehsil level across the province in the revenue Awami Khidat.

Babar Hayat Tarar said digital khasra girdawari, digital musawai, digital field book, digital red book, crop produce digitization and the computerization of all the daily registers has been completed along with scanning of jamabandi, mutation and all the land record have been digitized.