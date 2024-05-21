Vawda doubles down, challenges judge to present evidence for being called ‘proxy’

Stepping up his defense amidst legal troubles, Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday claimed he was being unfairly targeted with contempt notices while others blatantly guilty of contempt were escaping punishment simply because they are popular.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Vawda stated that the “mother of all contempts” occurred on May 9 when the nation’s martyrs were dishonored. He criticized the apparent leniency towards those, including PTI, who have openly shown contempt of court, suggesting a double standard in the application of justice.

“I did not even point to anyone in particular, did not address anyone, yet I was served with a contempt of court notice,” he said.

Vawda referred to a Supreme Court judge’s comments accusing him of being a proxy. “No sitting judge in the history of the world has ever hurled such accusations,” he asserted.

He claimed his actions have provided the Pakistani nation with a narrative unlike any other, by the grace of Allah.

Commenting on his calls for judicial reforms, the senator said he has sparked a demand for swift and fair justice.

“I am pushing for judicial reforms so that people entangled in issues such as employment and land disputes get the justice they deserve.”

Challenging the judge, Vawda demanded, “If you call me a proxy, show me the evidence… If 240 million Pakistanis are clamoring for reforms, why not summon them all to the court?”