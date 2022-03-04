Tareen to fly back to Pakistan in couple of days

Jahangir Tareen, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is all set to travel back to Pakistan on March 6.

The announcement was made by Tareen’s close aide and PTI MPA Salman Naeem. Salman Naeem said that he had spoken to Tareen and inquired about his health, adding that his medical reports are all clear.

It merits mention that Tareen is in London for his medical treatment for the past one week.

Salman further said that Tareen would reach Pakistan on March 6 from the United Kingdom, and will be present whenever the Opposition tables its no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that PM Imran Khan had called Tareen to inquire about his health himself.

“The prime minister was informed that Jahangir Tareen was unwell,” Qureshi had said.

Sources had informed Geo News said Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore for medical treatment, adding that the PTI leader would spend a week in London.

“I’m going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch,” Tareen told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.