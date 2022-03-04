NATIONAL

Tareen to fly back to Pakistan in couple of days

By Staff Report
Jahangir Khan Tareen

Jahangir Tareen, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is all set to travel back to Pakistan on March 6.

The announcement was made by Tareen’s close aide and PTI MPA Salman Naeem. Salman Naeem said that he had spoken to Tareen and inquired about his health, adding that his medical reports are all clear.

It merits mention that Tareen is in London for his medical treatment for the past one week.

Salman further said that Tareen would reach Pakistan on March 6 from the United Kingdom, and will be present whenever the Opposition tables its no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that PM Imran Khan had called Tareen to inquire about his health himself.

“The prime minister was informed that Jahangir Tareen was unwell,” Qureshi had said.

Sources had informed Geo News said Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore for medical treatment, adding that the PTI leader would spend a week in London.

“I’m going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch,” Tareen told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.

 

Previous articleRussia to appeal World Cup ban
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan urges restraint, ‘avoidance of disproportionate actions’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for restraint and avoidance of disproportionate actions in the conflict stemming from Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rain-wind thunderstorm expected in upper parts of country next week

ISLAMABAD: As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory on Friday warned that a westerly wave is likely to enter Western Parts of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Services’ exports rise 19pc to $3.32bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 18.82 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year...
Read more
NATIONAL

Markhor population doubles in 3 decades in Pakistan

LAHORE: When the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classified markhor, or wild goat, as an endangered species in Pakistan, the northwestern provincial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Xiaomi smartphone manufacturing facility inaugurated: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Technology has inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Pakistan with Air Link...
Read more
NATIONAL

SPI Inflation decreases to 15.23pc on yearly basis

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased for the third straight week by 0.04 percent; however, it decreased 15.23 percent on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rain-wind thunderstorm expected in upper parts of country next week

ISLAMABAD: As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory on Friday warned that a westerly wave is likely to enter Western Parts of...

Services’ exports rise 19pc to $3.32bn in seven months

Markhor population doubles in 3 decades in Pakistan

Xiaomi smartphone manufacturing facility inaugurated: Hammad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.