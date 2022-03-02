NATIONAL

Notices served on gardener’s appeal against conviction in Noor murder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on the respondents on the petition of Jan Muhammad, the gardener who was handed a 10-year prison term for his role in the murder of Noor Mukadam, challenging his conviction.

Pakistan-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.

Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, a watchman at the residence.

Jaffer was sentenced to death and the two staff were handed 10 years in prison each for abetting murder.

But Muhammad filed the appeal assailing his conviction in the murder. His lawyer, Senator Kamran Murtaza, said Muhammad was not nominated as accused in the original FIR but his name was later added in a supplementary statement.

He was an employee of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and worked part-time as a gardener at Jaffer’s residence, the counsel added.

He argued there was no concrete evidence to show Muhammad’s involvement in the case, requesting the court to set aside his conviction.

After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the prosecution department.

The shocking nature of the murder, involving a couple from the privileged elite of society, led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly in a country where the justice system is notoriously sluggish and cases typically drag on for years.

According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women, the conviction rate for cases of violence against them is lower than three percent.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
