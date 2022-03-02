Qureshi, Romania counterpart discuss evacuations from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Romania counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, and conveyed his appreciation for the assistance rendered by Bucharest in the evacuation of stranded people from war-hit Ukraine.

Qureshi said he looked forward to continued and swift facilitation in border crossing of Pakistan nationals, including students, being evacuated.

Aurescu assured Qureshi of Romania’s full support and cooperation in the evacuation.

Insighful 📞talk with FM @SMQureshiPTI on regional security developments & support provided by 🇷🇴 to 🇵🇰 in the context of evacuation processes from UA. Our countries can count on each other in times of crisis, on solidarity & cooperation. Looking fwd to further enhance our ties https://t.co/61DHSNE2sk — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) March 1, 2022

In addition to reviewing bilateral relations, the two ministers also discussed regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the Ukraine crisis, Qureshi noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent visit to Moscow, regretted the violence between Russia and Ukraine and stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest as their economic impacts hit developing countries the hardest.

The foreign minister underlined the indispensability of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

The two also agreed to remain in contact.