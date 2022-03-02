NATIONAL

Front-line responders: Government to honour paramedics tackling Covid-19

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A man waits to get himself inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government will express its gratitude to the medical workers who battled the coronavirus crisis with civil awards, recognising their services in the fight against the pandemic, people in the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The healthcare workers from the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be honoured in a ceremony on March 23.

The government will invite nominations from provinces and finalise names for the awards.

The nominated paramedics will be immortalised after approval from the president.

Hundreds of first responders from the healthcare sector — including doctors, nurses and paramedics — have laid their lives in the line of duty since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Pakistan in February 2020.

One study had found the number of healthcare workers who tested positive for the disease was 11 times higher than the general population.

Staff Report

