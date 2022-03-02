NATIONAL

GPS tags: Sindh turns to trackers to fight rising street crime

By Staff Report
Chief minister of the southern Sindh province Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah (L) speaks during a press conference on arrested militants, belonging to a group linked to Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Karachi on November 7, 2016. Pakistan police have arrested two militants accused of assassinating one of the country's best known Sufi musicians, a top provincial official said. Amjad Sabri, a renowned Qawwal or sufi singer was shot in June 2016 by two gunmen riding a motorcycle as he drove his car to a TV studio where he was due to perform for a Ramadan show. / AFP / RIZWAN TABASSUM (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: In a scheme aimed at cracking down on neighbourhood criminals, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved a plan suggesting burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements.

The GPS-tracking devices — similar to tags used to keep tabs on sex offenders — detect when a criminal gets too close and trigger an alert to the security agency, which tells him to back off. If the man refuses, police are called.

Such systems are already in use in Spain and the United States and have been piloted in Britain and Australia, but activists and researchers say the technology has limitations.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Shah’s legal advisor Murtaza Wahab, police chief Mushtaq Maher, among others.

The chief minister said that in his last meeting on the matter of street crime, he had directed the police to start extensive patrolling and take strict action against street criminals.

He also said he had directed the police and administration to start removing drug addicts from the streets and other places. At this, a police official said that from January 1 and February 28, some 143 encounters were made against the street criminals wherein 143 were killed and 147 injured.

He added that 1446 criminals have been arrested.

The chief minister was told that patrolling has been increased in the city and intelligence-based targeted operations are also in progress.

As far as e-tagging of the repeat offenders was concerned, Mahar said 7,500 offenders have been identified who are either on bail or at large.

Wahab said that a draft law for E-tagging of repeat offenders has been prepared and sent for vetting. The chief minister formally approved the proposal and directed his law advisor to expedite its vetting so that it could be discussed and approved in the cabinet.

Giving progress of arranging a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts, Chief Secretary Shah said his office has identified a suitable place at Gulshan-e-Maymar where drug addicts would be rehabilitated.

At this, the chief minister directed the chief secretary to provide all the required facilities at the proposed centre so that police could start lifting the drug addicts from the streets and send them there for rehabilitation.

“The drug addicts are involved in street crime, therefore their removal from the street was most important,” he said.

Discussing the cancellation of bails of repeat criminals and strengthening prosecution, CM Shah directed Wahab and Mahar to take onboard competent lawyers for the prosecution of criminals and cancellation of their bails from the courts.

The CM also directed the police to arrange prosecution through the lawyers in high profile cases.

“I want to put a sizable number of lawyers on a panel and the complainant of the case will have the choice to select any lawyer out of the panel to prosecute his case,” he said.

Previous articleNotices served on gardener’s appeal against conviction in Noor murder
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Notices served on gardener’s appeal against conviction in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on the respondents on the petition of Jan Muhammad, the gardener who was handed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Romania counterpart discuss evacuations from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Romania counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, and conveyed his appreciation for the assistance rendered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Front-line responders: Government to honour paramedics tackling Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The government will express its gratitude to the medical workers who battled the coronavirus crisis with civil awards, recognising their services in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wildlife in Pakistan showing signs of recovery

KARACHI: Massive destruction and alteration of natural habitats, water dispersion, deforestation and illegal hunting and trade have taken a toll on Pakistan’s struggling wildlife...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily report: 765 new cases, 22 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The nation confirmed 765 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-trust vote will proceed ‘with or without’ Q-League blessings: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the no-confidence motion proposed against the prime minister by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Wildlife in Pakistan showing signs of recovery

KARACHI: Massive destruction and alteration of natural habitats, water dispersion, deforestation and illegal hunting and trade have taken a toll on Pakistan’s struggling wildlife...

Rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach Vajda

NCOC daily report: 765 new cases, 22 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.