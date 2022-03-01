NATIONAL

SC turns down request to halt election on Vawda’s Senate seat

By INP
FEDERAL MINISTER FOR WATER RESOURCES, MUHAMMAD FAISAL VAWDA ADDRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ISLAMABAD ON JANUARY 02, 2019.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned the petition of former senator Faisal Vawda to halt the election on his seat in the Upper House which was vacated after the de-notification of his election as a Senator.

The court said the right to disqualify for life a public office holder, which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) enjoys, is a matter that should be debated, and the result of the election on his seat on March 9 would be conditional with the court decision.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said besides the ECP jurisdiction, the important thing, in this case, was a false affidavit Vawda submitted ahead of the 2018 general elections.

According to the Supreme Court’s earlier judgement, the consequences of the false affidavit would be stringent, the judge added.

He further said a clarity was needed on the matter of whether or not the ECP had the jurisdiction to disqualify for life a public representative.

“It is paramount to decide to which extent the ECP could exercise judicial powers,” the chief justice added.

Previous articlePakistan, India hold talks over water disputes
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India hold talks over water disputes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India began on Tuesday the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Islamabad. The Indian delegation of the Indus Water...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC greenlights full crowds for Australia series

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated cricket series against Australia will be played with full crowds in attendance after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lifted...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM unleashes package to secure investment in export-oriented industries

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled a package of incentives to promote the industrial sector with a focus on attracting investment from...
Read more
NATIONAL

World urges Pakistan to condemn Ukraine crisis at UN

ISLAMABAD: The heads of various diplomatic missions stationed in Islamabad urged Pakistan to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine during a rare emergency meeting of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shab-e-Miraj observed with religious fervor

LAHORE: The faithful on Monday night observed Shab-e-Miraj, the night of reverence and fervour, across the country with great religious zeal. With the setting of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation slows year on year but monthly rate jumps

KARACHI: The consumer inflation on Tuesday slowed slightly from a year earlier in February, though the monthly rate jumped on the back of higher...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM unleashes package to secure investment in export-oriented industries

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled a package of incentives to promote the industrial sector with a focus on attracting investment from...

World urges Pakistan to condemn Ukraine crisis at UN

Shab-e-Miraj observed with religious fervor

Inflation slows year on year but monthly rate jumps

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.