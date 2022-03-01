NATIONAL

Government taking measures to provide relief to public: Fawad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking a range of approaches to deal with the fallout of economic fragility and provide relief to the people, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, he said the industrial package will help in promoting the industrial sector and create new job opportunities, adding easy loans are being provided to youth for business.

The minister said the government has put the economy on the right track. He said the government tackled the coronavirus situation successfully which has been appreciated by the world’s financial institutions.

Chaudhry praised contributions by Pakistan nationals living abroad who sent remittances which helped the economy.

He said the government has revived the textile industry while construction and agriculture have also been boosted.

Staff Report

