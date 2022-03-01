NATIONAL

Pakistan, India hold talks over water disputes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India began on Tuesday the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Islamabad.

The Indian delegation of the Indus Water Commission reached Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing on Monday.

The three-day talks on water disputes will be held from March 1 to March 3. Mahar Ali Shah will represent Pakistan while the Indian delegation is headed by its water commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

According to sources privy to the agenda of the meeting, projects India constructed on the run-of-the-river will be discussed and Pakistan will raise its objections and reservations on the initiatives.

“Issue related to release of floodwater will also be highlighted with visiting delegation,” they said.

The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between the two nations in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

The meeting could not be held in 2020 due to restrictions imposed on account of the Covid-19 crisis.

Last year, discussions continued on the designs of two Indian projects — Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). India held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

Pakistan had asked India for sharing information on the design of other hydropower projects being planned. New Delhi assured Islamabad the information will be provided as and when required under the provisions of the treaty.

Staff Report

