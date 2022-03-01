Sports

Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

By AFP

Pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the Pakistan-Australia series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Tuesday.

In an update released today evening, the cricket board said Rauf tested positive upon his rapid antigen test, following which he was sent into isolation.

“Further details will be provided in due course,” the board.

The three-match Test series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi, while the city police have finalised security arrangements, and over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the event.

Last week, the PCB had announced minor changes to the 15-man squad after all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were been included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first match in their place.

Squad:

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Azhar Ali
  • Fawad Alam
  • Haris Rauf
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Shan Masood
  • Zahid Mahmood

Test schedule:

  • March 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • March 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • March 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore
Previous articleNarcotics force recovers 698.8kg drugs, arrests five
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Smith says Australia ‘incredibly safe’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Australia batsman Steve Smith said on Tuesday the players felt "incredibly safe" on their first tour of Pakistan in nearly 25 years, despite...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC greenlights full crowds for Australia series

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated cricket series against Australia will be played with full crowds in attendance after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lifted...
Read more
Sports

Conway falls for 92 as South Africa scent victory in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH: South Africa were scenting victory on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand on Tuesday after capturing the key wicket...
Read more
Sports

FIFA orders Russia to play World Cup qualifiers at neutral venues

FIFA has announced that Russia will have to complete their 2022 World Cup qualifiers without their flag and anthem at neutral venues under the...
Read more
Sports

Indian account bids to stop Australian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan

In a bid to stop the Australian cricket team's tour of Pakistan, threatening messages were sent to the family members of an Australian player...
Read more
Sports

Australian team spokesperson states ‘death threat against Ashton Agar is not credible’

Australian spinner Ashton Agar, who is currently with his national team in Pakistan for a historic Test series, was the subject of a death...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India hold talks over water disputes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India began on Tuesday the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Islamabad. The Indian delegation of the Indus Water...

Smith says Australia ‘incredibly safe’ in Pakistan

NCOC greenlights full crowds for Australia series

PM unleashes package to secure investment in export-oriented industries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.