Pak vs Aus: Rain likely to spoil Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan and Australia men’s cricket teams are gearing up in Rawalpindi for the historic Test series, starting from March 4.

The home side has been toiling hard for the past three days while Australia started their training today for the Test series opener.

Meanwhile, it is highly expected that the rain may affect the first Test between Pakistan and Australia. The forecast is clear for the first two days of the five-day match but light to moderate showers are expected on the last three days.

Remember, Pakistan hosted its first Test after the gap of 10 years in Rawalpindi back in 2019 against Sri Lanka. The rain completely spoiled three days and the play was only possible on day one and five of the Test match.

It must be noted that Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I against Pakistan. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

Schedule:

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi
21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore
29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

NATIONAL

SC turns down request to halt election on Vawda’s Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned the petition of former senator Faisal Vawda to halt the election on his seat in the Upper...

Pakistan, India hold talks over water disputes

Smith says Australia ‘incredibly safe’ in Pakistan

NCOC greenlights full crowds for Australia series

