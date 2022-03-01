NATIONAL

Narcotics force recovers 698.8kg drugs, arrests five

By Monitoring Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations in different cities, recovering 698.8 kilogrammes of drugs and arresting five suspects during the last 24 hours, an official said.

A spokesperson of the force said in a statement the recovered drugs include 591.6 kilogrammes of hashish, 97 kilogrammes of opium, six kilogrammes of heroin and 4.2 kilogrammes of ice drug.

The team, supported by an intelligence agency, conducted a raid near the Ghazi Ghat town of the Muzaffargarh district and recovered 571.2 kilogrammes of hashish, 55 kilogrammes of opium and 4.2 kilogrammes of ice drug from a truck.

The force also arrested two suspected smugglers during the raid, who were smuggling the drugs from Balochistan to Punjab.

In another operation in Peshawar, the ANF seized six kilogrammes of heroin, 1.2 kilogrammes of hashish and 1.2 kilogrammes of opium from a car and arrested two suspects, including a female.

The ANF conducted the third operation in Lahore, arresting a ringleader of a gang and recovered 19.2 kilogrammes of hashish and 40.8 kilogrammes of opium from his car and his residence.

