Varsities need shift towards online education to produce more graduates: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the universities to broaden the scope of their education apparatus by promoting the virtual dissemination of knowledge in order to increase the number of graduates.

“Besides the conventional brick-and-mortar system, our higher education system needs a paradigm shift to focus on online education as well to match the growing needs of the contemporary world,” the president said in his address at the 14th convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology in Peshawar.

President Alvi said that by the year 2030, the world would be needing 800 million graduates in the field of information technology. In this regard, he said, Pakistan must produce graduates capable of exploiting global opportunities.

“For Pakistan, making education common for all is the key to development. Virtual education is the only rapid way to achieve this goal,” he said.

He mentioned his Presidential Initiative of Artificial Intelligence and Computing as an important step in reshaping and revolutionising the country’s education, research, and business systems through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Terming Pakistan’s youth bulge as a valuable resource for the country, he asked the graduates to explore the world by acquiring quality knowledge and the latest skills.

The president said the world was reaching out to Pakistan in view of its human resource and emphasized the need to tap the opportunities as per the growing demand of the international market.

Recalling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China as a win-win situation in terms of growth and development, he said the areas of agriculture, pharmaceutical, automotive, textile, and information technology offered vast scope for Pakistani students and professionals.

President Alvi said Pakistan was emerging as a stable State with exponential development in various fields and advised the youth not to pay attention to the statements of despondency about the country.

He congratulated the graduates on securing positions in their respective disciplines and urged them to keep working hard by adhering to the principles of morality, Islamic traditions, and national identity.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said the provincial government was promoting higher education by facilitating both public and private sectors.

He mentioned that skill development, scholarships, and setting up new educational institutes were the priority areas of the KP government.

Earlier, President Alvi awarded medals to the distinguished students of PhD, MS, Phil, Masters, Bachelors, and other associate degrees.