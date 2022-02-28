NATIONAL

Cop killed in Kashmore picket attack

By Staff Report
KARACHI: A policeman was killed on Monday after armed assailants attacked a picket in Kandhkot city of Kashmore district in Sindh.

A group of assailants attacked the police picket in the Ghouspur town of Kandhkot. In a fierce exchange of fire, the policeman was killed.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police have been called in from adjoining towns as the shootout continues.

The riverine forests in Sindh and the adjacent southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

Last year, three wanted bandits were killed in a shootout with police. “Those killed in the encounter included ring leader of notorious Sabzoi Gang and two accomplices,” Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh had said.

Staff Report

