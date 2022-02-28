Indictment of Murad in power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad Monday deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the Nooriabad power plant reference.

Shazia Jaffer, a co-accused, submitted a petition seeking acquittal in court.

Accountability judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case during which Shah and other suspects appeared before the court.

A counsel for NAB presented details of some 45 bank accounts and as per the report, the suspect held no account.

The defence counsel said the lawyer for Niaz Ali Sheikh was not able to appear before the court.

Lawyer Arshad Tabraiz said the accused had submitted an acquittal plea in which they have challenged the reference against them.