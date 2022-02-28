Court defers indictment of Shahbaz, son in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case against them until March 10.

The court also extended the interim bails of both PML-N leaders until March 10.

During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the court to conduct the hearing on daily basis.

Talking to media outside the court, Hamza said the “incompetent government” has not fulfilled a single promise it made to the people.

He said the economic growth was 5.8 percent when PML-N left the government in 2018 but the PTI has devastated the economy.

He further said it was now time to hold PTI accountable, however, stressed that opposition will only challenge the government through constitutional means.