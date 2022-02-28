Bilawal challenges PM to step down, dissolve assemblies to pave way for fresh polls

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce his resignation and dissolve the National Assembly in his address to the nation to pave way for fresh elections in the country.

The PPP’s march, which had begun in Karachi on Sunday, reached Hyderabad on Monday, where Bilawal addressed the participants and criticised PM Imran over the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s policies.

The march will pass through 34 cities to reach Islamabad after 10 days on March 8, according to a plan shared by the party.

Addressing the charged crowd, Bilawal said that there is no comparison between former president Asif Ali Zardari and PM Imran as there are numerous achievements of Zardari such as restoring the 1973 constitution, 18th amendment in the constitution, giving rights to the provinces, giving identity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Gwadar port, CPEC, BISP etc.

He said, on the other hand, Imran has deprived people of their rights, robbed the pockets of the poor people and stolen gas, sugar, and essential commodities from the people of Pakistan.

He said Imran, who changed the name of BISP, thinks that it is his programme, adding that now the time has come to send this selected and puppet Imran Khan packing.

He said that the people of Hyderabad have always supported the PPP and he has come to ask for the same support to dislodge this puppet, selected and incompetent Imran Khan.

He said the PPP has always fought for the rights of the poor people, students, labourers, and growers, adding that the Sindh government had set the minimum wage at 25 thousand rupees per month, which was later challenged in the court, and now we assure the labourers that the minimum wages will be set higher than 25 thousand rupees.

“We have to send Imran Khan home so that we can make pro-people and pro-poor policies.”

The PPP chairman said that Imran has sent a few of his jesters to Sindh for a march in the name of Sindh’s rights, adding that the rights of Sindh have been usurped by none other than the selected [Imran Khan].

“Imran Khan has usurped the rights of all provinces as he has robbed water, gas, constitutional rights and the NFC award from provinces. This drama will not continue now. Imran Khan is a coward, who does not tolerate any criticism.”

He said that Imran has imposed an ordinance to protect himself and his wife from criticism, and arrested journalist Mohsin Baig just because he had said something about Imran’s friend.

“Now, the time has come to hold Imran Khan responsible for all the injustices he has committed. He will have to go as the jiyalas [PPP workers] are coming to Islamabad. This long march is a campaign for the no-confidence motion. The time has come for this no-confidence against Imran Khan and his government,” he added.

PTI’S MARCH:

On the other hand, PTI, which had initiated its own “Haqooq-i-Sindh March’” from Ghotki on Saturday, continued its march towards Karachi for a third day on Monday.

Addressing the participants of the march, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while the PPP has been saying it is prepared for elections, but it actually wants delays in polls.

He accused the PPP of aiming to table a no-confidence motion against the government by means of “buying” lawmakers.

“But any elected representative with a conscience will not be sell-out because he has to answer his voters in his constituency … they stand by their principles,” he said, adding that the opposition’s “drama” of tabling a no-trust motion would be unsuccessful.

According to the PTI, it will hold a “huge rally” in Hyderabad on March 5 while a day later it would stage another “massive rally” on its final destination, Karachi.

With input from INP