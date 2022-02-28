FIFA orders Russia to play World Cup qualifiers at neutral venues

FIFA has announced that Russia will have to complete their 2022 World Cup qualifiers without their flag and anthem at neutral venues under the name of the Football Union of Russia. The decision comes in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine which has sparked global attention and concern. The European football governing body UEFA has already stripped St Petersburg of the Champions League final on May 28 and moved the showpiece event to Paris. “FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly,” FIFA said in a statement. “The Bureau of the FIFA Council remains on standby to take any of these decisions. Importantly, FIFA strongly believes that the sport movement should be united in its decisions on this topic and that sport should continue being a vector of peace and hope,” it added.

FIFA legend Tiago Mendes draws out the card of Russia during the 2022 World Cup play-off draw in Zurich, Switzerland, November 26, 2021. /CFP

Russia are scheduled to play Poland at home in a World Cup play-off on March 24, with the winner going on to meet the Czech Republic or Sweden, but Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have said they refuse to play against Russia. FIFA’s latest announcement failed to satisfy Poland, whose football association described the decision to allow Russia to continue to play as “unacceptable.” “We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances,” Polish FA President Cezary Kulesza tweeted within minutes of the announcement. “Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.” This stance was echoed by Swedish FA President Karl-Erik Nilsson. “Our opinion is not different today and the situation has not changed in Ukraine just because we have received the message from FIFA, so we have no other opinion today,” he told Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen. “We also want to talk to Poland and the Czech Republic so that we can give back to FIFA what we think, but we had expected a sharper stance from FIFA. We would have done so,” he added.

Marina Fedorova of Russia is tackled by Stine Larsen of Denmark during their Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier at Energi Viborg Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 30, 2021. /CFP

Earlier on Sunday, the English FA confirmed that England will not play any international matches against Russia for the “foreseeable future.” Russia have qualified for the Women’s European Championship, which is being hosted by England in June. Meanwhile, French FA president Noel Le Graet has called for the expulsion of Russia from the World Cup. “I am leaning toward the exclusion of Russia from the next World Cup. This is my first impulse,” he told Le Parisien. “Usually, I believe that sport is there to reconcile people and ease tensions. But this is going much too far,” he added. “And the world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral. I will certainly not oppose the exclusion of Russia.”

Spartak Moscow’s Brazilian defender Ayrton in action during their Europa League clash with Legia Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland, December 9, 2021. /CFP