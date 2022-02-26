Sports

HBL PSL: Rashid reacts to reports about his availability for final

By News Desk

The final of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

On February 20, Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan had left the tournament to join his national squad for their ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh. He had received a befitting farewell from his Lahore Qalandars’ teammates.

Recently, reports were circulating on media that Rashid would be available for his PSL team in the final clash of the league.

However, reacting to the reports, the star player has now clarified that he would not be available due to the “national duty”.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid Khan said: ”It would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in the PSL T20 final.”

“I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to national duty which is always a first priority,” he added.

He extended best wishes for Lahore Qalandars.

Rashid has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 13 wickets in nine matches.

