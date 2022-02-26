NATIONAL

PTI announces 33-member core committee

By News Desk

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced its core committee and finalised the names of 33 party members on Saturday.

According to the formal notification, Imran Khan, being the party chairperson, will head the core committee.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood are members of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Hamad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Sarwar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Sarwar Khan, Amir Dogar, Azam Swati, Atif Khan, Fazal Khan, Shah Farman, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Babar Awan and Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The notification was issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

News Desk

