NATIONAL

Pakistan records drop in active coronavirus cases

By News Desk

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has showed a steep drop in active coronavirus cases in Pakistan – from 105,675 cases reported on February 1 to 37, 212 on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, 1,207 new infections were detected out of total 53,625 tests conducted during the last 24 hours countrywide.

The new cases took Pakistan’s overall case count to 1,507,657 and dropped Covid-19 positivity ratio to 2.75 percent.

However, 14 more people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, which placed the number of total deaths since the pandemic at 30,153.

Moreover, 25,313 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCOC relaxed some of the general curbs enforced in the country, irrespective of the city-wise coronavirus positivity rates, after witnessing a decreasing trend of coronavirus countrywide.

Moreover, the forum also agreed to remove Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list of cities, where it earlier had decided to keep restrictions in place.

The cities still having Covid-19 positivity rate higher than 10 percent are Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Mardan.

Previous articlePTI announces 33-member core committee
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI announces 33-member core committee

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced its core committee and finalised the names of 33 party members on Saturday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK: Lord Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is playing a vital role in the basic...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan summons session of economic team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of the economic team before his address to the nation, citing sources. The Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect in murder of Karachi journalist arrested: minister

KARACHI: The police arrested a key suspect in the murder of a Karachi-based journalist, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said on Saturday. سماء ٹی...
Read more
NATIONAL

Painter reviving art in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar is known as Pakistan’s city of flowers. But over the years it has seen brutal militant attacks. The world was shocked when terrorists...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar, Rasheed discuss ‘negative politics’ of opposition

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met on Saturday with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. During the meeting, the two discussed progress on development...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK:...

ISLAMABAD: The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is playing a vital role in the basic...

PM Imran Khan summons session of economic team

Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

Shahid Afridi praises Shaheen for ‘great display of captaincy’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.