Hasan, Faheem doubtful for Australia series due to fitness issues: report

The Pakistan cricket team management is worried about its cricketers’ fitness issues ahead of the upcoming Australia Test series, schedule to start from March 04, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, bowler Hassan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have not recovered fully from injuries and their participation in the Rawalpindi Test is doubtful.

Moreover, Mohammad Nawaz has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The team’s management expressed fears that the out-of-form players may be ruled out of the three-match series if their fitness is not improved in the next two to three days.

“A fitness review will be done by the management,” the report said.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

