Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK: Lord Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is playing a vital role in the basic development of the United Kingdom (UK).

Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal addressing at the Pakistan Sweet Home in Islamabad on Saturday, said the laws in the UK are very strict and not everyone can get out of the way but only the one who works hard and develops the example without any impediment.

“I am the living example before you. Birmingham is the largest council in Britain and I was elected its first Muslim member in 1982. The UK is the land of opportunities where an honest and hardworking can touch the heights of career,” Lord Mayor of Birmingham Afzal added.

He said man can make progress with hard work and dedication. “I am very happy to be in Pakistan Sweet Home and I have realised that the future of Pakistan is in safe hands,” he maintained.

Telling about his struggle, Lord Mayor of Birmingham said, when h entered politics for the first time, he was elected a councilor and was accepted by everyone as he had come with the power of the vote. There is no culture of advocacy in the UK. There is a strong justice system.

Speaking on the occasion, Birmingham Councilor Raja Ayaz said that the tendency of charity is very high in England. He said he remembers once when the news of the flood in Pakistan was received, people rushed to the mosques where it was announced and submitted 80,000 pounds. “In the future, I will also ask Zamrud Khan to come to the UK to raise funds for the little angels of Pakistan Sweet Home.”

On the occasion, the Chairman JKSM Altaf Bhat said that the children of Pakistan Sweet Home have always stood for their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamrud Khan has made sure the Kashmir issue is not forgotten by arranging demonstrations and rallies with us.

Bhat further said that children of Pakistan Sweet Home should play their role in exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K through the internet by tagging international organizations and asking them why children of IIOJ&K are being denied basic human rights.

Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Khan gave a brief introduction and achievements of Sweet Home to the guests, which was lauded by the participants.

The reception cum dinner was hosted by Chairman JKSM Bhat and Chairman Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan.