NATIONAL

Killers of Karachi journalist arrested from Balochistan

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh police, in collaboration with Balochistan police, arrested the suspected murderers of a Karachi-based journalist from Khuzdar, it said on Wednesday.

Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed Athar Mateen, a TV producer who worked for the SAMAA news channel, when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery over the weekend.

Giving details, police said one Abid Ali was taken into custody in the Civil Colony neighbourhood while he was escaping disguised as a woman in a burka.

Police also carried out raids in other parts of the city.

In a separate raid in the Khund Road neighbourhood, Ashraf Ali, a second suspect, managed to escape after seeing police.

Police also arrested three other suspects in connection with the murder.

The arrests come a day after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the police had traced the whereabouts of the killers.

Talking to the media after returning from Mateen’s residence in Karachi where he had gone to offer his condolences, he said his murderers would not go unpunished.

He informed the provincial government was planning to enact laws in order to make it difficult for street criminals to get bail from the courts.

