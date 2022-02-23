FIA digs deeper into Baig’s past record

By Naveed Miraj

ISLAMABAD: Following arresting senior Journalist Mohsin Baig last week over making derogatory remarks against Minister for Communications Murad Saeed in a television show, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is holding further investigations into the past record of the journalist.

FIA’s sources told that it has now emerged that Mohsin Baig remained a proclaimed offender and prime accused in FIR No 76/1987 registered under several sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in police station Aabpara, Islamabad.

The sources said that the case was of straight firing in GPO Islamabad and a fraud/forgery of Defense Saving Certificates. The case was registered on the application of the Assistant Superintendent of Post Office.

The sources said that Mohsin Baig remained proclaimed offender for 33 years and his name was recommended for delegation in January 2020 on the pretext that he is no more traceable.

It merits mentioning here that the FIA Karachi registered another case against Mohsin Baig after a couple of days of his arrest on the allegations of interference in a case of FIA, inducing and bribing FIA officials, money laundering and others.

Hearing a case relating to a raid on Mohsin Baig’s residence, Islamabad High Court (IHC) the other day also issued a show-cause notice to an officer of the FIA for “exceeding authority”.

Journalist Baig who is used to appear in TV talk shows as an analyst is critical of the government’s policies. He was a part of a TV panel last week in which the anchor and the guest had questioned the prime minister’s decision to award Murad Saeed the top prize in a ceremony celebrating the top 10 best performing federal ministries. Murad Saeed subsequently registered an FIR against Baig with the Cybercrime Wing of the FIA which then raided the residence and arrested Mohsin Baig.End