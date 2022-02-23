NATIONAL

FIA digs deeper into Baig’s past record

By Pakistan Today

By Naveed Miraj

ISLAMABAD: Following arresting senior Journalist Mohsin Baig last week over making derogatory remarks against Minister for Communications Murad Saeed in a television show, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is holding further investigations into the past record of the journalist.

FIA’s sources told that it has now emerged that Mohsin Baig remained a proclaimed offender and prime accused in FIR No 76/1987 registered under several sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in police station Aabpara, Islamabad.

The sources said that the case was of straight firing in GPO Islamabad and a fraud/forgery of Defense Saving Certificates. The case was registered on the application of the Assistant Superintendent of Post Office.

The sources said that Mohsin Baig remained proclaimed offender for 33 years and his name was recommended for delegation in January 2020 on the pretext that he is no more traceable.

It merits mentioning here that the FIA Karachi registered another case against Mohsin Baig after a couple of days of his arrest on the allegations of interference in a case of FIA, inducing and bribing FIA officials, money laundering and others.

Hearing a case relating to a raid on Mohsin Baig’s residence, Islamabad High Court (IHC) the other day also issued a show-cause notice to an officer of the FIA for “exceeding authority”.

Journalist Baig who is used to appear in TV talk shows as an analyst is critical of the government’s policies. He was a part of a TV panel last week in which the anchor and the guest had questioned the prime minister’s decision to award Murad Saeed the top prize in a ceremony celebrating the top 10 best performing federal ministries. Murad Saeed subsequently registered an FIR against Baig with the Cybercrime Wing of the FIA which then raided the residence and arrested Mohsin Baig.End

Previous articleKillers of Karachi journalist arrested from Balochistan
Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Killers of Karachi journalist arrested from Balochistan

KARACHI: Sindh police, in collaboration with Balochistan police, arrested the suspected murderers of a Karachi-based journalist from Khuzdar, it said on Wednesday. Thieves on a...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC bins petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA barred from making arrests under latest cyber defamation laws

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting suspects under section 20 of the Prevention of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have sent tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages after they struck a deal with Pakistan to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rehman Malik dies of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was 70. Malik, who was...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC suspends LHC decision to acquit ex-Brigadier

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has suspended Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to acquit Brigadier (retd) Hamid Mahmood, who was sentenced to 12 years in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan allows first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have sent tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages after they struck a deal with Pakistan to...

Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria: military

MCC ‘not woke’ in dumping Eton v Harrow, Oxford v Cambridge

US jury convicts Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery’s killers of hate crimes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.