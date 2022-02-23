NATIONAL

IHC bins petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions. The judge said both the cases were related to the elected representatives.

They have been elected by people […] why should the court interfere in their affairs, he asked.

The chief justice remarked that every political party had made its own social media trolling team. When a court gives an unfavourable decision against some party, they start trolling it, he added.

Justice Minallah said that according to your estimates, Pakistan’s courts ranking comes at no. 139. But this ranking does not apply to courts only, it’s a ranking of our complete governance system.

Then the court distributed a copy of courts’ rating among the lawyers.

Justice Minallah asked them to read the factors of this rating. He said he did not say that courts were very good but asked the lawyers to have a look at the entire system.

INP

