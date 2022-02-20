NATIONAL

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed embraces martyrdom while fighting the terrorists

By Staff Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom and as many as five terrorists were killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

The IBO was conducted by the security forces in the North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Five terrorists have been killed by the security forces after the exchange of fire. The killed terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz aka Shakil, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah, Abdur Rehman while the identification of the fifth terrorist was in progress.

Security forces have also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds from the terrorists’ possession.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and abduction for ransom.

During the intense firefight, Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, 28, a resident of Quetta embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists.

Previous articlePSX faces bumpy ride amid rollover week, FATF session
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PSX faces bumpy ride amid rollover week, FATF session

KARACHI: After snapping a three-week winning streak by shedding over 400 points last week, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) seems on a bumpy ride amid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee sheds 0.66pc against USD for 2nd week amid high commodity prices

KARACHI: Rupee slipped 0.66 percent against the US dollar for the second straight week due to surging oil and commodity prices globally amid Russia-Ukraine...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt completes verification of 82 percent fertilisers supplied to KP 

PESHAWAR: In order to end the fertilizer crisis, government has started verification of imported fertilizer in the province and so far verification of 82...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Gangster arrested by police in the Capital

ISLAMABAD: A notorious gangster involved in numerous cases of robberies arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Lohibher area of federal capital,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Comprehensive strategy to provide loans for houses chalked out: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide loans to...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances on Sunday making changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017. Both...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Saudi Arabia seeks fresh round of talks with Iran

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with rival Iran despite...

Gangster arrested by police in the Capital

Comprehensive strategy to provide loans for houses chalked out: Farrukh Habib

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.