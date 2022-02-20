PTI unveils its plan to launch long march against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the party’s long march from Ghotki to Karachi that is set to take place on February 26.

While addressing a press conference, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi announced that PTI’s ‘Haqook-e-Sindh march’ will begin from Ghotki on February 26.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi will lead the ‘Haqook-e-Sindh’ march.

According to a schedule, the long march would begin from Sindh’s Ghotki district on Feb 26 at 10:00 am and will reach the provincial capital Karachi in ten days after passing through 20 districts.

The protest rally would reach Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on February 27, according to a schedule.

On Monday (February 28), the PTI’s long march would be passing through Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and would end at NawabShah.

The participants of PTI long march would reach Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on March 2 and will stay in UmerKot and Tharparkar on March 3.

The ‘Haqook-e-Sindh’ procession will reach Matiari district on March 4 after passing through Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tando AllahYar districts.

The march will proceed to Hyderabad and will stay over there on March 5. The long march will end at Karachi on March 7 after passing through Jamshoro and other Sindh districts.