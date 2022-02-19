Sindh CM vows to eliminate street crime from Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the support of the people of Karachi, his government had eliminated terrorism from the city and now his government has taken street crime as a challenge and would eradicate it to restore writ of the government.

He said this on Saturday while talking to media just after proposing Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro for the Senate seat that had fallen vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

The CM said that street crime has increased in the city due to the economic downturn but being head of the provincial government, it is his responsibility to maintain law and order in the province.

“I have made some changes in the city police and guided them to take drastic measures to control law and order,” he said and added that the killers of journalist Athar Mateen would be arrested soon.

Shah said that the police with the support of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies had crushed terrorists in the city and brought terrorism activities under control by rendering sacrifices in the line of their duty and now they are taking drastic measure to eliminate street crime.

Replying to a question about some recent incidents in different universities, the chief minister said that he has brought changes in the administration of two universities and more actions are being taken.

“Our universities are important and I would never allow deterioration of the educational atmosphere there,” he vowed.

Replying to a question about proposed amendments in the local bodies law, the chief minister said that the commitments made with opposition parties would be fulfilled.

“We would discuss the proposed amendments in the cabinet meeting on Monday and then refer the draft law to the assembly.

Earlier, Khuhro filed nomination papers for the Senate seat that had fallen vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.