Red roses, dinner for two: How Pakistan celebrated Valentine’s Day

By Xinhua
A woman takes a picture of a heart shaped balloon with her mobile phone on Valentine's day, in Karachi on February 14, 2021.  (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Malik, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, took in a variety of flowers at a stall in downtown Islamabad before asking the florist to wrap a bouquet of red roses for his wife.

“Flowers symbolise happiness, prosperity and romance. I believe on Valentine’s Day, there is no better way to express your love, admiration and appreciation for your loved ones than through flowers,” Malik told Xinhua.

On Valentine’s Day, people across Pakistan exchange greetings, balloons, chocolates and flowers. Some dress in red. Couples pose for photographs in front of flower decorations on the street.

Malik said he would make the day special by taking his wife out for dinner and with gifts, expressing his gratitude for the contentment and joy brought by her.

Days before Valentine’s Day, stalls selling flowers, chocolates and teddy bears appeared in markets across the country as vendors tried to persuade people to spend a little more on someone special.

Retailers offer bargains in clothes, shoes and jewellery. Restaurants and eateries offer special deals.

In Karachi, online retailer Kamran Khalid told Xinhua that his business had witnessed a 20-percent increase in sales.

“The day is a big one for us. We have made quite a lot this year,” Khalid said.

Talking to Xinhua, Iqra Mansoor, a 22-year-old student, said while the day was full of fun, inflation and supply chain issues meant that chocolates and flowers could be hard to find, and were more expensive than usual.

“Even the high prices don’t seem to deter people from buying these things … it is not a basic necessity, but luxury spending,” she said.

Xinhua

