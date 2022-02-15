NATIONAL

Relief for complainants on direction of Punjab ombudsman

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, a relief of over Rs45 million has been given to several complainants from Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Bhakkar, Lahore, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran in various cases related to government agencies.

A spokesman of the department said cheques issued by a Muzaffargarh-based sugar mill as payment of sugarcane crop to one Mohammad Nazir Hussain of DG Khan have been encashed after the direction of the ombudsman issued to the district administration to do the same. This has resulted in the provision of Rs39 million to the applicant.

In compliance with the directions of the office of the ombudsman, the Okara deputy district education officer has settled dues worth Rs3 million to one Rasoolan Bibi of Okara seven years after the death of her husband in service, the spokesman added.

Similarly, the agriculture department has also provided the remaining amount of Rs1.5 million to one Jameela Naz of Bhakkar after the involvement of the office of the ombudsman Punjab.

Alongside, Lahore-based complainants Sultan Ibrahim and Mohammad Ahsan Ghafoor have been paid their pending amounts valuing Rs1.1 million by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

Rs0.5 million have been paid to one Mohammad Yaqoob Nazir from Vehari as employment dues of his late wife and Adil Hussain of Mian Channu is also given remaining gratuity worth Rs0.4 million.

In another development, Razia Parveen of Bhakkar has also been given Rs0.12 million as her husband died during the proceeding of his case while the officers responsible for inordinate delay and negligence have been issued warnings after a departmental inquiry under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006, the spokesman added.

The district accounts office in Lodhran has released monthly salaries of Rs30,000 each to three complainants after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

The plaintiffs have thanked the Ombudsman Khan for protecting their legal rights.

