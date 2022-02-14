NATIONAL

Jaffar Magsi wins Cholistan jeep rally

By APP
A Pakistani jeep driver powers his vehicle during the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in Derawar on February 16, 2018. - More than 100 drivers have registered for the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, which is taking place around Derawar Fort in Pakistan's Cholistan Desert, in the Bahawalpur region of the southern Punjab province. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Mir Jaffer Magsi won the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally by completing the 221-kilometre-long track in four hours, 10 minutes and fifty-one seconds (4-10-51), while his uncle and 2021 champion Nadir Magsi stood second by covering the distance in four hours, eleven minutes and 13 seconds (4-11-13).

Another racer, Asif Fazal, retained the third spot in the Prepared category by covering the distance in four hours, 15 minutes and 56 seconds (4-15-56).

In the Prepared (Category-B) race, Asad Hassan Khan remained first while Chaudhry Saud Majeed was runner up.

Hamal Poot won the Category-C race and Chaudhry Mahmood Majeed trailed.

The Category-D race was won by Zafar Khan Baloch.

Among women racers, Zulekha Niazi won the Prepared race while Jameela Asif remained second.

In the Stock category race (women), Nida Wasti got the first position and Palwasha Khan was the runner-up.

In the men’s category, Mir Nawaz Dasti, Sultan Bahadur Aziz, Daud Abbasi, and Shakeel Ahmad won in categories A, B, C, and D respectively.

APP

