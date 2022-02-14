NATIONAL

SC turns down KP request to put off second phase of local govt polls

By Staff Report
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on January 29, 2021, where lawyers have filed a last-ditch attempt to overturn the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa petition seeking to postpone the second phase of local government elections scheduled to be held on March 31, refusing to interfere in the working of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which it said would set a bad precedent.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan remarked there was no incentive for the apex court to interfere in the elections process. It was the jurisdiction of, and therefore up to, the ECP to decide to hold or put off the elections on the said date, he added.

While rejecting the petition, the Supreme Court ordered the ECP to listen to the position of all stakeholders including the provincial government and decide accordingly.

Justice Ahsan said: “For personal interests, they should not shatter people’s confidence in state institutions.”

A counsel for the ECP told the court the KP government itself gave the March 25 date for the holding of polls and it was not even a party to the case pending with the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

On this, the judge observed that now the provincial government itself was requesting to change the schedule.

“The KP government says that it will hold the election after Ramadan. Tomorrow, it will say it will conduct it after Eid ul-Fitr. After that, it will say Eid ul-Adha is approaching. Then Muharram will arrive and so on. It means the polls will never be held,” he added.

Justice Ahsan said since the ECP released the election schedule for March 31, the court would not give any order against its decision.

“The second phase of the polls will be held on March 31,” the judge pronounced, adding if the ECP wanted, it could postpone the election.

With this, the court said that after the new ECP schedule, all appeals had become ineffective and rejected the petition to halt the elections.

Previous articleJaffar Magsi wins Cholistan jeep rally
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Jaffar Magsi wins Cholistan jeep rally

LAHORE: Mir Jaffer Magsi won the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally by completing the 221-kilometre-long track in four hours, 10 minutes and fifty-one seconds...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest six more in murder of blasphemy accused

LAHORE: The police arrested six more people suspected to be involved in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran poses ‘full confidence’ in Chaudhry brothers amid opposition meetings

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister expressed "full confidence" in the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a member of the ruling coalition, on Monday, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Public won’t forgive Sharif and company for exchequer looting: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Monday said the public would never forgive "Nawaz Sharif and company" for looting the wealth and...
Read more
KARACHI

Bhand tribesmen refuse to end Nawabshah sit-in until murder suspects’ arrest

KARACHI: Grieving members of Bhand tribe, who have blockaded the N-305 Highway with the bodies of slain tribesmen since Saturday, refused on Monday to...
Read more
KARACHI

The rap star of Lyari: ‘My veil cannot take away the talent I have’

KARACHI: Her phone has been buzzing with non-stop messages and calls. Eva B, once a little-known rapper from Lyari, has become Pakistan’s newest music...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran poses ‘full confidence’ in Chaudhry brothers amid opposition meetings

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister expressed "full confidence" in the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a member of the ruling coalition, on Monday, a...

Public won’t forgive Sharif and company for exchequer looting: Fawad

Bhand tribesmen refuse to end Nawabshah sit-in until murder suspects’ arrest

The rap star of Lyari: ‘My veil cannot take away the talent I have’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.