LG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway

By Staff Report
An elderly Pakistani Kashmiri woman holds a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station in the general elections in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on July 21, 2016. More than 2.67 million Pakistani Kashmiris voters are voting to elect their representatives in 41 seats of Kashmir Legislative Assembly. / AFP / SAJJAD QAYYUM (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Re-polling at scores of polling stations in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the first phase of local government elections is underway, Radio Pakistan reported.

The polling began at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm without any pause.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held on seats where voting processes were terminated earlier either due to the deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand.

A total of 710,472 voters — 362,924 men and 347,548 women — will exercise their right to vote.

Staff Report

