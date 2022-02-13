LG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway

PESHAWAR: Re-polling at scores of polling stations in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the first phase of local government elections is underway, Radio Pakistan reported.

The polling began at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm without any pause.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held on seats where voting processes were terminated earlier either due to the deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand.

A total of 710,472 voters — 362,924 men and 347,548 women — will exercise their right to vote.