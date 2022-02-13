India given permission to ship wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India’s wheat shipment to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid to the trouble-torn country through Pakistan’s soil is expected to start on February 22 as New Delhi and Islamabad have finally agreed on the modalities after months of discussions.

In October, India said it would provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and requested that Pakistan allow its transportation through Wagah to Attari, the entry point for goods between the two nations.

From there, it would go by road to Torkham, an Afghanistan-Pakistan crossing point.

After almost four months, the wheat aid has not crossed at Wagah, making it almost impossible to deliver it to starving Afghans before winter’s end.

Hinting at a further delay, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told Nikkei Asia on February 9 that the “first consignment” will be allowed through “likely at the end of the month.”

The first shipment had previously been expected to go between February 10 and February 12 after Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, was quoted in the Indian press saying that Pakistan had provided all assurances required by India.

Initially, Pakistan wanted the transportation of humanitarian assistance goods to Kabul in its trucks under the banner of the United Nations but India insisted on using its own vehicles or Afghan ones.

The two sides then agreed that wheat would be carried by Afghan trucks and a list of Afghan contractors was shared with Pakistan.

Islamabad also asked that a focal point be established in Pakistan to coordinate between the Afghan logistics company and Indian authorities, and required that the truck movements take place without publicity.

Pakistan promised visas and travel permits for the journey to Torkham, along with security provisions along the route, details shared by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi with the relevant Indian authorities suggested.