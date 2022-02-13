NATIONAL

India given permission to ship wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

By Monitoring Report
To go with “Pakistan-India-economy-trade,FOCUS” by Claire Truscott In this photograph taken on November 24, 2011, a Pakistani paramilitary soldier stands guard as Indian trucks carrying goods enter the Pakistan-India Wagah border post. Cosmetics are smuggled by donkey through Afghanistan, chemicals and medicines track through Dubai. But only a fraction of legal trade travels directly from India to Pakistan. A baffling array of legal and practical barriers to exports between the suspicious neighbours has spurned unofficial trade worth up to USD10 billion, dwarfing official exchanges of USD2.7 billion. AFP PHOTO/ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: India’s wheat shipment to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid to the trouble-torn country through Pakistan’s soil is expected to start on February 22 as New Delhi and Islamabad have finally agreed on the modalities after months of discussions.

In October, India said it would provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan and requested that Pakistan allow its transportation through Wagah to Attari, the entry point for goods between the two nations.

From there, it would go by road to Torkham, an Afghanistan-Pakistan crossing point.

After almost four months, the wheat aid has not crossed at Wagah, making it almost impossible to deliver it to starving Afghans before winter’s end.

Hinting at a further delay, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told Nikkei Asia on February 9 that the “first consignment” will be allowed through “likely at the end of the month.”

The first shipment had previously been expected to go between February 10 and February 12 after Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, was quoted in the Indian press saying that Pakistan had provided all assurances required by India.

Initially, Pakistan wanted the transportation of humanitarian assistance goods to Kabul in its trucks under the banner of the United Nations but India insisted on using its own vehicles or Afghan ones.

The two sides then agreed that wheat would be carried by Afghan trucks and a list of Afghan contractors was shared with Pakistan.

Islamabad also asked that a focal point be established in Pakistan to coordinate between the Afghan logistics company and Indian authorities, and required that the truck movements take place without publicity.

Pakistan promised visas and travel permits for the journey to Torkham, along with security provisions along the route, details shared by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi with the relevant Indian authorities suggested.

Previous articleLG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway
Next articleResult-oriented measures taken to control environmental changes: minister
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA hunts for new boss after outgoing CEO turns down extension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is looking for a new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Arshad Malik after he refused to go beyond...
Read more
NATIONAL

Result-oriented measures taken to control environmental changes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took multiple measures to control environmental changes...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway

PESHAWAR: Re-polling at scores of polling stations in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the first phase of local government elections is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition’s no-trust vote won’t succeed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the Opposition will never succeed in a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Brother of former ISPR boss passes away

ISLAMABAD: Akhtar Iqbal, elder brother of former Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Iqbal breathed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar’s sister hurt in road accident

LAHORE: The sister of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sustained wounds in a road accident after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition’s no-trust vote won’t succeed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the Opposition will never succeed in a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He...

Brother of former ISPR boss passes away

Buzdar’s sister hurt in road accident

Furore as mob kills blasphemy suspect

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.