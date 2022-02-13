Opposition’s no-trust vote won’t succeed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the Opposition will never succeed in a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Chaudhry said the government will respond to the proposed motion in a constitutional manner.

“The allies are with us and they have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf,” he added.

“We have the potential to defend the opposition’s motion.”

The minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had internal differences and it lacked unity in its ranks.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests including the overall situation in the country.

Matters related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly were also discussed in the meeting.