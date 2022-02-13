NATIONAL

Opposition’s no-trust vote won’t succeed: Fawad

By APP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the Opposition will never succeed in a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Chaudhry said the government will respond to the proposed motion in a constitutional manner.

“The allies are with us and they have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf,” he added.

“We have the potential to defend the opposition’s motion.”

The minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had internal differences and it lacked unity in its ranks.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests including the overall situation in the country.

Matters related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly were also discussed in the meeting.

Previous articleBrother of former ISPR boss passes away
Next articleLG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA hunts for new boss after outgoing CEO turns down extension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is looking for a new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Arshad Malik after he refused to go beyond...
Read more
NATIONAL

Result-oriented measures taken to control environmental changes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took multiple measures to control environmental changes...
Read more
NATIONAL

India given permission to ship wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India’s wheat shipment to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian aid to the trouble-torn country through Pakistan's soil is expected to start on...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG elections: Re-polling in 13 KP districts underway

PESHAWAR: Re-polling at scores of polling stations in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the first phase of local government elections is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Brother of former ISPR boss passes away

ISLAMABAD: Akhtar Iqbal, elder brother of former Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Iqbal breathed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar’s sister hurt in road accident

LAHORE: The sister of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sustained wounds in a road accident after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition’s no-trust vote won’t succeed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the Opposition will never succeed in a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He...

Brother of former ISPR boss passes away

Buzdar’s sister hurt in road accident

Furore as mob kills blasphemy suspect

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.